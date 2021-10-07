Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NYSE:SPR opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.28) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,243,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.