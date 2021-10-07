John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.20.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $144.87 on Monday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $161.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,900 shares of company stock valued at $788,329 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 451.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares in the last quarter.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

