John G. Figueroa Sells 21,600 Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Stock

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 21,600 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $764,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of APR stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.74. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $286.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apria, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apria from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, began coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

