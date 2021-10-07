John Shipsey Purchases 1,583 Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Stock

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

SMIN stock opened at GBX 1,429 ($18.67) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,530.10. Smiths Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,309.50 ($17.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($22.71).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

