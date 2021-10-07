John Thimsen Sells 1,814 Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $79,616.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Thimsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $83,081.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Thimsen sold 5,718 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $228,720.00.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.36.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

