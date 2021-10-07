Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. 6,769,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $420.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.