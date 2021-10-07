Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,526 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $162,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 180,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.