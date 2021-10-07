JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

SAN stock opened at €82.95 ($97.59) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.11. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

