JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.45% of The RealReal worth $79,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.57. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.71.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 8,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $101,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

