JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Restaurant Brands International worth $86,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,341,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

