JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $36.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

NYSE ALSN opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 71.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

