JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,376,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308,017 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $40,965,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 73.4% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 42,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 714,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,193,000 after acquiring an additional 61,290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.1% in the second quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.02. 8,648,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,601,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $170.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.00. The firm has a market cap of $505.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

