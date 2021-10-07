JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,420,863 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,274,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,420,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $77,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.07.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

