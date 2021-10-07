JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 582,670 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,651,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 582,670 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.89% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $91,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after acquiring an additional 820,950 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,017,000 after acquiring an additional 251,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,164,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 60.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

