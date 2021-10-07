JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 614,598 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PPL were worth $83,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth $1,253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in PPL by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 553,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 138,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PPL by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,512,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,607,000 after acquiring an additional 672,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in PPL by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 69.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

