Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) PT Lowered to $4.00

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) had its target price cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.80 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jushi to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Jushi has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06).

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

