Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the August 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JENGQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,405. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95.

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $495.51 million during the quarter.

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

