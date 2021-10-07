Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 453,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,217. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.
Juva Life Company Profile
