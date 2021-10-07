Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 295,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JUVAF traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 453,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,217. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.