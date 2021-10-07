Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSI. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,265,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

