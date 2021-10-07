Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Barclays

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.71.

KSU opened at $282.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.78. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 214.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

