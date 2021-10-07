Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Katapult alerts:

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.66. Katapult has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas acquired 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.