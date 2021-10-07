Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,500 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 550,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 98.5 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KELTF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight Capital began coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

OTCMKTS:KELTF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

