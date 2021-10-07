Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of KOYJF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. Kemira Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

Kemira Oyj Company Profile

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Finland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

