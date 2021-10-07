Kempen Capital Management N.V. Grows Stock Position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 469,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 0.70% of Triton International worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Triton International by 23.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,948,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,006,000 after buying an additional 376,440 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. The stock had a trading volume of 276,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. Triton International Limited has a 12-month low of $35.88 and a 12-month high of $61.88.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

