Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.