Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in PTC by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in PTC by 530.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 110,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in PTC by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $119.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.04 and a 200-day moving average of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

