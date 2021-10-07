Kempen Capital Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock opened at $2,448.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a PE ratio of 243.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,281.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,293.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.