Kempen Capital Management N.V. Invests $21.69 Million in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 573,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 226,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 30.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

COLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.28. 3,415,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

