Kempen Capital Management N.V. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 20,489 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $150.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $237.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.80 and a 1 year high of $174.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

