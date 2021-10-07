Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 119,213 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,789 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 587.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 9.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,209 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TripAdvisor by 31.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,560 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at $541,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 1,627,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,896. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.36.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

