Kempen Capital Management N.V. Purchases 20,204 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $27,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 445,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

EHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

