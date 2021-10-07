Kempen Capital Management N.V. Takes $2.10 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 36,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 284,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 391,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 15,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 114,056 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

