Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kennametal stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $515.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after buying an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 102,959.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 268.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 203,197 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 153.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

