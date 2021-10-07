Kevin T. Conroy Sells 17,078 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $89.65 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 47.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,587,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

