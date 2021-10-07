Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In related news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

KNX stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.