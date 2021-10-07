Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 108.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 96.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the first quarter worth $228,000. 33.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 20,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $1,040,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $51.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.39.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

