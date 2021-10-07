Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OXY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

