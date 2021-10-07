Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $865,808,000 after purchasing an additional 628,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,521,000 after acquiring an additional 139,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 266,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

