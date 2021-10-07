Keybank National Association OH Sells 419 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,667,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after purchasing an additional 718,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $140,874,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.59.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

