KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, October 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $112.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

