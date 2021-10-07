KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,562 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,994,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,672 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in KeyCorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,400,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,461 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,319,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in KeyCorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,212,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,116 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $25,781,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.65.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

