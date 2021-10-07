KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $76.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Shares of COP opened at $71.81 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $72.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

