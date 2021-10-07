KeyCorp Upgrades VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 931,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 259,220 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in VICI Properties by 64.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 49,783 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

