Keyera (TSE:KEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.63

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.63 and traded as high as C$32.09. Keyera shares last traded at C$31.73, with a volume of 398,654 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 57.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is 347.83%.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,082,000.

Keyera Company Profile (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

