KeyFi Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $866,320.32 and approximately $4,409.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00062980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.24 or 0.00095117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.04 or 0.00133724 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,803.35 or 0.99870610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,544.97 or 0.06580223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

