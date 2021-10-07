KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Crescent Park Management L.P.

Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,601 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for 1.9% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,492,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $384,620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,851,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,408,000 after acquiring an additional 903,560 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

NYSE KKR traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.22. 66,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,702,680. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.65 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

