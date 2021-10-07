Klever One Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. Klever has a total market cap of $132.55 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klever has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00063328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00096661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00133056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,194.36 or 1.00004795 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.78 or 0.06530101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.