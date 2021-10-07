Knott David M Acquires 27,380 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Knott David M increased its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) by 149.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $30,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.84.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

