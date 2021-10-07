Knott David M Reduces Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Knott David M lessened its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Knott David M’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TGTX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. 10,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,364. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. Analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

