Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €49.63 ($58.39).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

